Andy Robertson knows it’s ‘a big ten weeks’ as Scotland look to end major tournament drought

Scotland captain Andy Robertson reckons the next couple of months could be the making of this group of players as they look to get the nation back to a major finals.

The Liverpool left-back will skipper the Dark Blues against Israel at Hampden in the Uefa Nations League Group B2 opener.

Following an away fixture against the Czech Republic on Monday, the focus will turn to the European Championship play-off semi-final against Israel next month and a possible final against either Serbia or Norway in November.

Having not qualified for a tournament since the 1998 World Cup, Robertson acknowledges this is a key period.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s fair to say that. We have a semi-final and hopefully a final in those ten weeks.

“It’s well documented that it’s now 22 years of not qualifying for a tournament.

“We are the next squad who can try to put that right. We are two games away from doing that and we know it’s a hard task in front of us.

“But it can make this squad. It can give us so much confidence going into the Euros if we can qualify.

“Whatever happens we will learn from it and that’s important.

“But it could be a big ten weeks and we play to make it that.

“We’ve got a semi-final and hopefully a final.

“We’ve also got these Nations League games too. It’s been 22 years since Scotland last qualified for a major finals and all the boys are aware of that.”

As determined as Robertson is to end Scotland’s wait to return to a major finals, he doesn’t think tonight’s result will have any impact on the crunch play-off.

The former Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Hull City player added: “To be honest I don’t think it will have any bearing on the game next month.

“It’s a one-off semi-final we’ll need to prepare for separately.

“We’ve played Israel twice in the Nations League and now again, so we certainly know each other.

“People are classing it as a warm u,p but I don’t think it is. It’s the first game of the Nations League campaign and we want to win it.

“Whether we win or lose here, it won’t have any bearing on the next game.

“We need to be competitive in this group. We believe we have a chance to win it and we want to go out and show it. Come next month we will be ready for that one.”

For the first time since Steve Clarke became Scotland manager in May 2019, he hasn’t had both Robertson and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney available.

Tierney operating as a left-sided centre-back for Arsenal may allow Clarke to fit both he and Robertson into his side.

But does Robertson think three at the back could work for Scotland?

“That’s probably a question you’d need to ask the manager,” he said.

“He’s slotted into a back three for Arsenal and done it very well.

“I’ve played against him twice, and it looks as though Mikel Arteta has got them drilled into that formation and they play it very well.

“Kieran can play left centre-back, but that’s up to the manager whether he chooses to do that.

“If he does, that’s exactly how we’ll deal with it and we’ll work on it. We can all play different positions and it’s up to the manager to decide on that, and then it’s up to us to go and perform on the pitch.”