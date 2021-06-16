Scotland captain Andy Robertson hopes their clash with England is a chance to show they deserve more respect on the international stage.

Robertson plays his club football in England with Liverpool and believes their game at Wembley, as well as being vital to their chances of progressing from their group, is a chance to prove doubters wrong.

Scotland lost their opening Euro 2020 game against the Czech Republic on Monday, their first tournament game in 23 years. England were 1-0 victors against Croatia.

Robertson told Sky Sports: “I think we’re probably more respected now because we’ve qualified for a tournament and gone a lot of games unbeaten. But we’re still not as respected as much as we would all like.

“So a chance to play against them is a chance to show people that doubt Scottish football what we can do.

“We did that in 2017. We gave them a tough game and we’ll need the same application and performance levels as that night.

“We were good that day, we followed our game plan and we will need to do that again to get anything off England.”

Robertson was part of the Scotland team under Gordon Strachan which drew with England at Hampden Park in 2017.

On that day, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the visitors the lead before a pair of Leigh Griffiths’ free-kicks sent the stadium into raptures.

Scotland’s hopes were ultimately flattened by Harry Kane’s last-minute equaliser, as England went on to qualify for the World Cup and the home side missed off.

Robertson added: “That England game was definitely the best atmosphere I’ve played in in terms of a Scotland game.

“I’ve never heard noise like that at Hampden when Griffiths put in those free-kicks and I’ve probably also never heard a stadium go quietly so quickly when Harry Kane equalised.

“They showed they have the quality that day and that they can go to the end but I think we’ve adapted since that day.

“A lot has changed since then, there aren’t many players left in our squad from that day, and a lot has changed in the England squad too. It’ll be a tough game, they’re one of the favourites to win the tournament and to beat us.

“But if we can get our game plan right and cause them problems up the other end, I do believe we can get a result. But we need to be at our best. That’s a given.”