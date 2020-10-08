Andy Robertson ahead of Scotland’s biggest game in more than a decade: ‘A couple of football results can help unite a nation and maybe lift people’s spirits’

Scotland captain Andy Robertson hopes to unite the nation and lift spirits amid the Covid-19 crisis by helping the national side take a step closer to Euro 2020 qualification.

The Liverpool left-back will tonight lead out the Scots at an empty Hampden in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel.

With a final clash against either Norway or Serbia at stake, Scotland are just two wins from ending a 23-year absence from the finals of a major tournament.

Robertson, 26, knew the significance of reaching a first major tournament since the World Cup in 1998 long before the qualifying route began.

However, he believes the need of fans to receive some light at the end of the tunnel with Euro qualification has increased considerably since the coronavirus outbreak.

“If a couple of football results can help unite a nation and maybe lift people’s spirits a bit then we will try that,” he said.

“We are fighting for something that, as big as it was, is probably bigger now as we are going through some very strange times.

“People maybe don’t have a lot to look forward to in terms of all the restrictions in place and things like that.

“If we can play a small part in trying to lift the nation and trying to help get us through this hard time then that is extra motivation for us. The motivation is already high, but we should use anything to get that wee bit higher.

“We know it is going to be tough. We need to be at our best to even get into the final.

“But we look to go with everything we have got and hopefully we will show that.”

Scotland’s home advantage has effectively been eradicated as the Hampden roar will be silenced due to the absence of fans.

The semi-final with Israel was initially scheduled for March, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Robertson said: “We were two weeks away from a really special game and a sellout at Hampden with so much at stake.

© SNS Group

“Then it all got snatched away from us, like everyone’s life effectively did. That was pre-coronavirus days and the normal that seems so far away.

“But now the time has come around again.

“The fans won’t be with us, but we know they will be right behind us and we know the country will be right behind us.

“It’s about us being ready to go now, giving our all for the country and giving our all for what is at stake.”

The absence of the Tartan Army tonight is not the only toll the coronavirus has inflicted on Scotland’s Euro 2020 bid.

On the eve of the semi-final, three players were ruled out when Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Armstrong has to self-isolate for 10 days and will miss tonight’s game and the Nations League ties at Hampden against Slovakia on Sunday and the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and Celtic attacker Ryan Christie will also miss all three games having been identified as close contacts. Tierney and Christie have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Robertson aims to make the three players now in self-isolation proud of the team by winning tonight.

Robertson said: “First and foremost, I hope everyone affected is safe, well and healthy.

“They are just now and long may that continue. That’s the main thing.

“It is gutting for the lads and gutting for the squad. We were one day away from playing this big game and lose players.

“That’s part of the world we live in, sadly. We have had a couple of positive tests back at Liverpool in the last few weeks and so have other teams.

© PA

“Unfortunately it is something we now need to learn to deal with. It’s up to us to concentrate on the game.

“The lads who are fit and healthy will be ready for the game. That’s all we can do. “Unfortunately we can’t help the other lads in any way.

“They need to isolate on their own, so it is up to us to do them proud and do the country proud because we know the lads will be gutted to miss this game.”