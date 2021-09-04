Analysis: Wasteful in attack and slack in defence – Scotland World Cup hopes in danger if they produce the same in Austria

Alarm bells are ringing after Scotland stumbled to an unconvincing victory over one of the lowest ranked nations in world football.

Wasteful in attack and ponderous in defence the Scots secured the required three points – but they made such hard work of it to win 1-0 major concerns are raised for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

If Scotland are as blunt in attack and slack at the back for Tuesday’s Group F trip to Austria the World Cup bid will end in Vienna.

The positivity and euphoria experienced in Belgrade last November after the Euro 2020 play off final defeat of Serbia has long evaporated.

Frustratingly the Scots look to have regressed since that landmark result.

Scotland spurned a succession of clear chances but the bigger concern is how many opportunities were afforded to a nation sitting 175th in the FIFA World rankings.

Moldova sit below Mauritius and Belize

For perspective Moldova are behind St. Vincent and the Grenadines (172), Mauritius (170) and Belize (169) in the world football pecking order.

Indecision in front of goal led to lack of incision for the Scots.

As chances came and went the Moldovans began to grow into the game.

A team that has lost 14 consecutive away games dating back to a 1-0 defeat of fellow minnows San Marino had a chance of getting a result. That should never happen.

Scotland should be beating Moldova easily

This is a game Scotland should have been winning easily. There shouldn’t have been the slightest hint of a shock – but the possibility of that lingered for too long.

Since winning the Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia in Belgrade last November the Scots had won just three in 12 matches.

That win ration needs to improve dramatically, and rapidly, if the Scots are to retain any aspirations of qualifying for Qatar.

💪 Lyndon Dykes opens the scoring at Hampden.#SCOMDA pic.twitter.com/Fj3zTAslZc — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 4, 2021

Huge improvements needed in Austria

Facing Moldova was supposed to be the home banker with the looming match against Austria on Tuesday the one that aspirations of reaching Qatar would hinge on.

Austria had the air of a must not lose prior to this round of games.

However Israel, following their 5-2 defeat of Austria, are now Scotland’s main rivals for what looks to be runners-up spot behind Denmark.

Austria is now a must win.

Nathan Patterson continues to impress

One of the positives from the match was the continued emergence of Rangers’ teenage defender Nathan Patterson and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, on loan at Norwich.

Yet again Gilmour showed maturity and game intelligence way beyond his years.

However the 20-year-old should have scored after missing a clear opportunity.

Defender Patterson was ruled out of the 2-0 loss to Denmark because he had to self-isolate having been identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 positive test.

The 19-year-old’s absence in Copenhagen was one of the mitigating factors for Scotland boss Steve Clarke fielding captain Andy Robertson, arguably one of the best left backs in the world, at right-wing back against Denmark.

It backfired badly. With Patterson available the Ibrox stopper was pitched in for his first competitive start for Scotland.

Patterson made a nervous start with some early stray passes but quickly forced his way into the game.

Up against left-sided centre-back Igor Amas and left wing-back Oleg Raebciuk the teen played a fundamental role in the opener with his high tempo and aggression to wrestle possession from Bolohan.

Patterson then raced upfield before slipping a pass to Kevin Nisbet who returned a quick give and go.

On the run Patterson shot low from 12 yards with keeper Cristian Avram parrying wide to his right but Lyndon DYKES raced in to convert.

Defensively Patterson was alert to the quick-break and produced a number of excellent tackles to stop Moldovan counter.

Patterson produced key challenges

In the 37th minute Oleg Raebciuk raced past Patterson near the half-way line.

Rather than leave it for a team-mate to mop up Patterson powered after him for a full 20 yards and then dispossessed him with a superb, perfectly timed and executed sliding tackle, before calmly recycling the ball upfield to instigate an attack.

Offensively Patterson also pushed forward and cut inside and tried to break into the penalty area.

On the basis of this performance he has cemented a slot to start against Austria.

If he keeps this level up, despite the team under-performing, Patterson could retain that slot for a long time to come.

It’s a special milestone for @andrewrobertso5 tonight as he takes his place on the Scotland Roll of Honour, winning his 50th cap. Congratulations, skipper.#SCOMDA pic.twitter.com/6TQTOxEhWo — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 4, 2021

SCOTLAND (3-4-1-2): Gordon 6, Tierney 6, Hanley 6, Hendry 6, Robertson 6 (Cooper 73), Christie 6, Gilmour 7 (McLean 73), Patterson 7, McGinn 6 (McGregor 65), Nisbet 6 (Adams 65), Dykes 6 (Turnbull 84)

Subs: Kelly, Clark, O’Donnell, McKenna, Gallagher, Ferguson, Fraser.

MOLDOVA (3-5-2): Avram 6, Armas 6, Bolohan 6, Potirniche 6, Reabciuk 6, Ionita 6 (Clescence 90), Ginsari 6, Rata 6, Jardan 7, Ghecev 4 (Dros 46), Platica 6 (Spataru 88)

Subs: Namasco, Agachi, Dumbravanu, Bogaciuc, Marandici, Antoniuc, Belousov, Milinceasnu, Revenco.

Referee: Lawrence Visser (Belgium).

Attendance: 40,869