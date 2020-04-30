SPFL chief Neil Doncaster fires back at Rangers demanding to see evidence of alleged bullying

Neil Doncaster has denied the SPFL bullied clubs over the vote to end the season early.

Rangers – backed by Hearts and Stranraer – have secured an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of clubs on May 12 where they will seek an independent investigation into the matter, claiming they have a “dossier of evidence” – which they are yet to produce – against the league governing body. They say clubs felt coerced into voting for the motion.

The Ibrox club have also asked for SPFL chief executive Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie to be suspended over the vote on April 10, which descended into farce after Championship Dundee’s deciding vote – initially cast against ending the season early – went missing in a junk folder, leading to the Dens Park outfit asking for it not to be counted, before subsequently voting to pass the motion days later.

Deloitte, asked to review the SPFL’s handling of the vote, which called time on the lower leagues and left the Premiership hanging on a knife-edge, on April 10, found no wrongdoing from Doncaster or his staff, and, yesterday, SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan published a nine-page open letter, aimed at Rangers, saying any “clubs alleging ‘bullying and coercion’ risk bringing the game into disrepute”.

Speaking to the Evening Express, Doncaster last night defended himself personally, saying: “It has been several weeks since there were calls for Rod and me to be suspended.

“None of us has seen a shred of alleged evidence against us and I think it’s incumbent when you are making serious allegations of bullying that it should be absolutely clear who has been bullied, when and by which member of SPFL staff.

“Anyone who knows the way I have dealt with clubs over the last 10 years would say I’m always respectful, always willing to engage with them whether we disagree or agree and that was the case this time as well.

“There are accusations that me or anyone on the SPFL staff are bullies – I’d like to know when and how and I think anyone alleging that has a duty to come forward and say so.”

Doncaster admitted it was difficult not to take Rangers actions “personally”, given his belief he’s “done absolutely nothing wrong”, adding: “We have to remember an independent investigation was carried out by Deloitte. They looked at all our telephone records, our texts and emails and found what we said had happened – there was no wrongdoing by SPFL staff with regards to Dundee FC’s return.

“If there are allegations, it’s absolutely incumbent on anyone alleging they have been bullied by me or a member of my staff to say exactly what it is we are meant to have done.” The chief executive also said the “serious accusations” have led to SPFL staff receiving “unpleasant communications” from the public.

In his response to the accusations against the SPFL which have been in the public domain, chairman MacLennan admitted in hindsight the 42 clubs should have been given more than 48 hours to decide on the motion to end the lower leagues on a points per game basis.

However, he was bullish in defending the SPFL board’s right to persuade clubs their motion was “in the best interests” of the Scottish game, and also denied Dundee were offered the “sweetener” of reconstruction talks to change their vote.

Doncaster says the SPFL will respect what clubs decide at the upcoming EGM, explaining: “Ultimately we have a set of rules which have enabled these three clubs to call and EGM. They’ve done that and it is right we follow our own rules, so the EGM will take place on May 12 when all 42 clubs will have their say.

“If they want an investigation, which has been requested by the three clubs, it will happen. We are a democracy and it is important you obey your own rules, so we look forward to May 12 and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to step up planning for when football can return the SFA and SPFL’s joint response group have revealed members of the six sub-groups for their Scottish Football Restart initiative.

Uefa have given European football leagues a May 25 deadline to inform them of their plans to restart their domestic competitions.

These will be run in line with Scottish Government and chief medical officer advice and in light of the suspension of Scottish football until June 10.

The Dons have a presence in four of the six sub-groups.

Aberdeen head of medical and football science Adam Stokes is on the medical and player welfare sub-group co-chaired by Pittodrie non-executive director Duncan Fraser.

Steven Gunn, Aberdeen’s director of football operation, sits on the club and stadium operations sub-group.

Gunn is also on the regulation sub-group, whose terms of reference are issues such as Fifa registration periods and player contracts including the coronavirus job retention programme.

Chairman Dave Cormack is on the broadcasting and innovation sub-group, chaired by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, which will investigate issues such as online streaming and payment platforms.