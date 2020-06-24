Aberdonian Rachael Boyle targets major tournament debut with SWNT following return to side after birth of daughter

Aberdonian Rachael Boyle is determined to “stake a claim” for her place in the Scottish Women’s National Team as they try to reach the Euros in 2022.

The 28-year-old Hibs Ladies defender earned her first caps since January 2018 when she played three times for Shelley Kerr’s team at the Pinatar Cup in March – just before the coronavirus lockdown.

This completed Boyle’s road back to the Scotland set-up, having given birth to her first child with husband Martin, who plays for Hibs’ men’s side, in 2018.

Now, she wants to go a step further, with Kerr’s squad scheduled to resume their so-far flawless Euros qualifying campaign in September. Boyle, who was out of favour for Euro 2017 and still coming back to fitness when the Scots went to the World Cup last year, wants to finally realise her major tournament dream.

Speaking on our Northern Goal podcast, Boyle said: “I wasn’t even in the squad in the build-up to the Euros (in 2017), so I knew I was never ever going to go to that one.

“I’d made peace with that at the time. I wasn’t really involved with the set-up in the years leading up to that.

“Prior to the World Cup, I’d obviously fell pregnant with my daughter, so that was tough to take, as I thought: ‘If I wasn’t pregnant, would I have had a chance?’

“But, at the same time, I would never change my daughter for the world.

“I had something else to concentrate on at the time.

“Now I’ve had her and the family situation is all settled, I’m kind of really trying to push on now and a stake a claim to get into this Euros.”

In this week’s podcast, Boyle goes into the challenges of returning to elite sport postpartum, saying: “There were a lot of tears. It’s very difficult and I don’t think I realised how difficult it was going to be.”

However, the former Northfield Academy pupil, who has had two spells playing for Aberdeen, revealed she “worked every spare minute” to return.

Boyle’s drive was rewarded – as she lifted the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup and reached the last-32 of the Champions League with Hibs in her first season back last year.

Reflecting on being back at the top of her game, she said: “I did think to myself when I fell pregnant that maybe my international career was done.

“Like I say, leading up to that I hadn’t been in the squad that much before I fell pregnant. I’d only been in a couple of times since Shelley was manager.

“So, for me, I was wary, thinking that could be me done, but, at the same time, I thought ‘I’ve done it, nobody can take that away from me and I can be proud of myself for having my Scotland caps’.

“I’d always said to everyone I was going to come back to football after having my daughter. I wanted to get fit again and carry on playing as long as I could, but I never put any pressure on myself to say I definitely wanted to be back in the national team as it’s not for me to decide, it’s for the manager.

“Luckily I managed to get myself fit and playing again, staked a claim for the team and Shelley’s obviously seen something she’s liked and brought me back in.

“Lockdown could have come at a worse time for me really.”

