Aberdeen’s Andy Considine left on bench for Scotland’s huge Euro play-off clash in Serbia

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine has been left on the bench for Scotland’s do-or-die Euro 2020 play-off final clash with Serbia in Belgrade tonight
Considine, 35, had been in the Dark Blues defence for the last two matches, Nations League wins over Slovakia and the Czech Republic where the Scots didn’t concede a goal, but makes way for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney on the left side of the back three.
There is also no place for fit-again former Don Scott McKenna, with Declan Gallagher holding on to his slot in the middle of the defence.
The team in full:
Your Scotland team taking on Serbia in Belgrade this evening.
Let’s do this.#SRBSCO pic.twitter.com/jPmMjq7ASx
— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2020
