Aberdeen referees use stamina to complete charity running challenge

North-east referees have completed a 24-hour running challenge for charity.

Starting at the Beach Ballroom at 3pm on Friday and finishing 24 hours later at Pittodrie, 30 Aberdeen whistlers ran to raise money for local charities Clan Cancer Support and the Archie Foundation.

Having initially set a target of £1,000, the group have already surpassed that milestone.

Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association manager Sandy Roy was pleased with their efforts.

He said, as well as helping two local charities, the challenge had benefits for the referees, who have been keeping fit during lockdown but have only been able to train individually or in small groups.

Roy, a former grade one official, said: “We feel it’s something we’re able to do as a group.

“The guys have only been able to train in twos or threes and although they’re all running different slots there’s a feeling they’re doing something together.

“We’re supporting two local charities. I’ve read that Clan’s revenues have taken a severe hit because of lockdown, so hopefully we can help a bit.

“The Archie Foundation is another great cause and they’re both local, so hopefully we can raise some money for them.

“Paul McAvinue and Dan McFarlane are the two guys who came up with the idea and organised it.

“It’s been well received and plenty of guys signed up to take part.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aberdeen-and-district-referees