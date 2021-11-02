Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson retains place in Scotland squad for November double header

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has retained his place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for this month’s World Cup qualifying double header.

Ferguson is among the 25-man pool which has been selected for the matches away to Moldova (November 12) and Denmark (November 15).

The 22-year-old, who has won two caps since initially being called into the squad in September, netted his sixth goal of the season for the Dons in Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Hearts.

A new inclusion in Clarke’s squad is Stoke City striker Jacob Brown, who has netted four goals and claimed four assists for the Potters in the English Championship this term.

The 23-year-old was born in Yorkshire, but qualifies to play for Scotland through a family connection.

There was also a place for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, who has previously been called up but has still to be capped for the first time.

Forwards Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie are ruled out of the Moldova match due to suspension.

Scotland need one victory from the double header to seal their qualification for the qualifying play-offs, in a bid to remain on track for next year’s finals in Qatar.

Full Scotland squad:

Zander Clark (St Johnstone)

Craig Gordon (Hearts)

Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Jack Hendry (Club Brugge)

Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)

Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)

Nathan Patterson (Rangers)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)

Billy Gilmour (Norwich City)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

David Turnbull (Celtic)

Che Adams (Southampton)

Jacob Brown (Stoke City)

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)

Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)