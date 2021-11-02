Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson retains place in Scotland squad for November double header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson retains place in Scotland squad for November double header

By Andy Skinner
02/11/2021, 12:31 pm
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 30: Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates his goal during a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian, on October 30, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 30: Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates his goal during a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian, on October 30, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has retained his place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for this month’s World Cup qualifying double header.

Ferguson is among the 25-man pool which has been selected for the matches away to Moldova (November 12) and Denmark (November 15).

The 22-year-old, who has won two caps since initially being called into the squad in September, netted his sixth goal of the season for the Dons in Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Hearts.

A new inclusion in Clarke’s squad is Stoke City striker Jacob Brown, who has netted four goals and claimed four assists for the Potters in the English Championship this term.

The 23-year-old was born in Yorkshire, but qualifies to play for Scotland through a family connection.

There was also a place for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, who has previously been called up but has still to be capped for the first time.

Forwards Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie are ruled out of the Moldova match due to suspension.

Scotland need one victory from the double header to seal their qualification for the qualifying play-offs, in a bid to remain on track for next year’s finals in Qatar.

Full Scotland squad: 
Zander Clark (St Johnstone)
Craig Gordon (Hearts)
Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)
Grant Hanley (Norwich City)
Jack Hendry (Club Brugge)
Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)
Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)
Nathan Patterson (Rangers)
Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)
Billy Gilmour (Norwich City)
John McGinn (Aston Villa)
Callum McGregor (Celtic)
Kenny McLean (Norwich City)
Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
David Turnbull (Celtic)

Che Adams (Southampton)
Jacob Brown (Stoke City)
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)
Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)
Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)
Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)