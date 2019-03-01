Aberdeen meeting of huge importance for Scotland says SFA president McRae

SFA president Alan McRae believes tomorrow’s International Football Association Board (IFAB) AGM, which will be held in Aberdeen for the first time, is hugely important for Scottish football.

McRae will chair the organisation’s 133rd AGM at the Marcliffe Hotel.

IFAB is made up of the four home nations and Fifa.

Among those attending will be Fifa president Gianni Infantino and general secretary Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura.

The chair of Fifa’s Referees’ Committee Pierluigi Collina will also be present.

At the meeting potential changes to the laws of the game for the 2019/20 season will be discussed.

Among recommended changes are that subs should leave the pitch at the nearest boundary line, yellow and red cards for team officials and the ball not having to leave the box at goal-kicks.

McRae believes it’s important Scotland is involved in these discussions at the top level.

He said: “IFAB is very important in terms of giving Scotland influence in the world game.

“The voting system means Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have one vote each and Fifa have four votes.

“But you have to bear in mind Fifa represent 207 federations if you discount the home nations.

“So with the four of us we can’t push anything through ourselves, but we can block something if we don’t agree with it.

“And we can negotiate and come to agreements. It’s important we are there because the laws of the game are important.

“133 years ago the four nations came together and started this.

“IFAB also gives us close contact with the top people at Fifa which is important for Scottish football.

“It’s important for networking and introducing new ideas.”

McRae added: “Scotland hosts the AGM every five years as one of the original members of IFAB.

“This is the 133rd AGM and it’s travelled throughout Scotland over the years.

“The president of the SFA has some involvement in terms of where it’s held.

“But you have to look at the various costings of various locations where it could be held.

“That process was completed and we’ve also had assistance from Aberdeen City Council.

“I’ve been involved in IFAB since 2008 and every year you gain more experience which can help.

“I found out the AGM had never been held in Aberdeen which I thought was incredible.

“So I’ve used my influence to take it to Aberdeen because that’s something I wanted to do.

“I felt this was an ideal opportunity for Aberdeen to host the event at least once in a lifetime.”