Aberdeen FC Women’s rising star Bayley Hutchison says Scotland cap would be the dream

Bayley Hutchison has been starring in red this season but the Aberdeen FC Women striker would love the chance to don the dark blue of Scotland in the future.

The 17-year-old has been named the Scottish Building Society SWPL player of the month for October after scoring four goals in two games, including a hat-trick against newly-promoted Boroughmuir Thistle.

The attacker has continued her fine goalscoring form with a further five goals during November to help the Dons move six points clear at the summit after winning all six of their opening fixtures.

Her contribution to the Dons cause included a 93rd-minute winner against fellow title challengers Hamilton Accies 1-0 on Sunday.

The highly-rated Hutchison, capped 13 times at Scotland under-17 level, has been tipped for a promising future in the game.

She hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow north-east players Rachel Corsie and Kim Little by breaking into the senior Scotland squad in the future.

She said: “I am taking it as it comes, but if I can I want to play at the top level, as high as I can go.

“One of my biggest dreams would be to play for the Scotland national team.

“I didn’t even know women’s football existed when I was younger.

“My aim was to do medicine.

“But after getting the opportunity to sign for Aberdeen, playing football is what I want to do.”

The Dons travel to Partick Thistle this Sunday where they will look to make it a magnificent seven in SWPL 2 following their promotion from Division One North last season.

The Cormack Park side hope to make it back-to-back promotions and book a place to the top flight next season, but Hutchison accepts there is a long way to go to turn that ambition into a reality.

The sixth-year pupil at Kemnay Academy said: “It is too early to say if we are going to get promoted, but we want to keep the momentum going.

“Promotion is what we are aiming to do.

“We are aspiring to get the club to the top flight, but we have to take each game as it comes because it is a long season.

“Hopefully promotion is what we get at the end of the season.

We want to do as well as we can in the league, but anything can happen.

“We aren’t going to be perfect, no team is.

“But if we keep our mindset strong and don’t get complacent then we will be OK.”

Hutchison previously won the SWPL player of the month award as a 15-year-old in October 2018.

The striker thanked her teammates and co-managers Emma Hunter and Stuart Bathgate for helping her claim the accolade, which was decided by a public vote and a vote by the head coaches in the SWPL.

She said: “Emma and Stuart are really good coaches and they have a lot of experience in the women’s game.

“I am scoring the goals, but it just reflects how the team has been playing.

“I wouldn’t be able to score if the team weren’t getting the ball to me.”