Aberdeen clash at Motherwell called off as SFA suspends all football due to coronavirus

Aberdeen’s game against Motherwell tonight has been called off.

It comes as the SFA confirmed all “domestic professional and grassroots football” is suspended.

MATCH POSTPONED | Tonight's match against Motherwell has been postponed. More to follow.#StandFree pic.twitter.com/1OUnmQITBg — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 13, 2020

This means all football in Scotland, including senior, junior, amateur and juvenile games are now off.

The decision comes following a meeting this morning and has been made in the “interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, staff, supporters and the general public”.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football.

“Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game.

“This is of paramount importance as the country enters the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice.”

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “As everyone knows, this is a fast-moving and unprecedented situation for the entire country.

“We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in England and across Europe.

“As a result, the board of the SPFL has agreed this morning that all league fixtures this weekend and next midweek will be postponed until further notice.

“The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely paramount. We have not yet had any confirmed cases of Coronavirus amongst players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a matter of time.

“We realise that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal, but that’s neither realistic nor possible.”