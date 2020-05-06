14-14-16 reconstruction to be discussed by SPFL clubs tomorrow

A proposal to restructure Scottish football into a 14-14-16 model will be discussed by Scottish Premiership clubs tomorrow.

Highland League champions Brora Rangers and their Lowland League counterparts Kelty Hearts would be invited to join an expanded 44-team SPFL with the number of divisions cut from four to three.

A 14-14-14 model, which would deny Brora and Kelty entry into the SPFL, is also under consideration with any proposal requiring an 11-1 majority in the Scottish Premiership and a 75% approval across the lower leagues to pass.

If the 14-14-16 model is approved, Hearts would avoid relegation from the top flight, while Caley Thistle would join Dundee United in the Premiership.

Partick Thistle would escape demotion from the Championship and would be joined by the top six teams in League One, including champions Raith Rovers and second-placed Falkirk.