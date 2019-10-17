Scotland Under-19s stars Shore and Ogilvie back for Aberdeen Women’s season finale

Aberdeen Women duo Eilidh Shore and Francesca Ogilvie will be back in action for their club tonight after big success with Scotland.

The pair have returned from Poland, where Pauline Hamill’s Under-19s topped their group to reach the elite round of qualifying for the next Euros.

After a 4-0 win over Bulgaria and 0-0 draw with Croatia, the Dark Blues shocked the hosts to win 1-0, while finishing the mini-tournament without conceding.

Shore said: “It was really good being undefeated throughout the three games and then winning the last game, meaning we topped the group.

“It was a tough Poland side, but we stuck to our game plan well and saw the game out.”

Central midfielder Shore, 17, played throughout the Scots run, while Ogilvie – struck down with tonsilitis at the beginning of the trip – played 60 minutes against Poland on the wing.

The elite round draw takes place on November 21 and Ogilvie hopes Hammill’s team reap the rewards of winning the group to reach the finals in Georgia next summer.

She said: “Topping the group has given us a massive boost going into the elite round, because it’s unlikely we’ll get a top team from another qualifying group.

“Hopefully we’ll get a second-placed team and a third-placed team, or – if we’re really lucky – two third teams.

“It’s good we’ve got confidence going into the round.”

Both players believe the Scots training sessions complement the work they do at Aberdeen under Harley Hamdani and Emma Hunter.

Tonight’s clash with Dunfermline and the reverse fixture on Sunday will signal the end of a potentially invincible Dons campaign in SWFL Division One. Preparations will then ramp up for the Reds’ return to the Scottish Building Society SWPL 2 next term.

Shore said: “It’s been a dream campaign so far. We’re unbeaten in the league and hopefully we can keep that going.”

As for where improvements can be made for the new campaign, Ogilvie – who feels vindicated in her decision to leave Cove for Aberdeen earlier in the season – thinks they need to try to be more consistent to continue to move towards a top-flight comeback.

She said: “In some games we’ve been better at defending and in others we’ve been better at scoring. In others it’s all come together.

“Everyone wants to win the league, if you don’t you shouldn’t be playing. But I think we are giving ourselves two or three years before we’re up.

“I’m hoping we can do it next season. We’ve proved we can play against teams from that league (in the cups), so I don’t see why not.”

“It just depends how consistent we can be throughout the season, but we can beat every team.”