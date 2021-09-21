Scotland women hit seven against Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifier win

Scotland made it two wins from two as they beat the Faroe Islands 7-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

Pedro Martinez Losa made one change from the 2-0 win against Hungary with Aston Villa’s Chloe Arthur replacing Kirsty Hanson in the starting eleven.

Martinez Losa’s side dominated possession and created plenty of chances going forward in wave after wave of attacking play, but struggled to make the final pass or find a Scotland player in the box.

However, a goal finally arrived in the 19th minute.

Erin Cuthbert received the ball from a throw in and cleverly let it come across her body before striking it sweetly from distance to put Scotland 1-0 up.

Scotland doubled their advantage after only a minute as Jane Ross crossed the ball into the box after a smart pass from McLauchlan on the right. Arthur was there to meet the ball and headed it into the net from close range.

Ruthless in front of goal

The goals just kept coming as Arthur got her second of the game to make it 3-0 with another headed effort. Rachel Corsie whipped a high ball in to the box which was met by Arthur who was waiting at the back post.

Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw, the Milan midfielder, was next on the scoresheet as her volley at the back post made it 4-0. Grimshaw was there to knock the ball in the net from a tight angle after Nicola Docherty whipped the ball in to the area after some clever football from Jane Ross.

Stonehaven’s @christygrimshaw scores her first Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 goal in tonight’s World Cup qualifier with the Faroe Islands 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/54r2FRyByp — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) September 21, 2021

Scotland clearly wanted more goals as forwards Lana Clelland, Kirsty Hanson and Martha Thomas came on at half time in place of Nicola Docherty, Jane Ross and Lisa Robertson.

Faroe Islands pulled one back just after half time in their first proper attempt on goal. Maria Biskopstø seemed to get only the lightest of touches on the ball from the corner, but her header managed to go beyond Lee Alexander into the Scotland net.

Substitute Martha Thomas got her second goal of the qualifying campaign as she slotted the ball past the Faroese keeper to make it 5-1. Arthur, who was on a hat-trick, selflessly knocked the ball to Thomas who took a touch before striking the ball low into the net.

Another substitute was amongst the goals for Scotland’s sixth, but this time it was debutant Jenna Clark on the scoresheet. Erin Cuthbert floated the ball in to the box where Clark was waiting in acres of space before guiding the ball past the goalkeeper with ease.

Claire Emslie was Scotland’s target player throughout the match and rightfully got her goal to make it 7-1.

Emslie was adamant in taking the freekick on the edge of the box. Her persistence paid off as her effort was hit perfectly as the Faroese keeper could only stand and watch.

Despite the result, the game didn’t end on the positive note as one would have hoped after Erin Cuthbert was stretchered off after colliding with an opposition player.

Martinez Losa was delighted with Scotland’s assured winning display as he said: “Getting the three points was very important. We have a new group and we are developing new principles.

“We scored goals, connected with the fans and made some good combinations. We will take positives from these two games – the six points and the good performances.

“We had to wait for the goals but once we got a couple we started to relax.”