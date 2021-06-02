Scotland skipper Andy Robertson was relieved he did not hurt his back after his bicycle kick whilst playing head tennis at the squad’s Euro 2020 pre-tournament training camp in Spain.

The Liverpool full-back performed an acrobatic overhead kick at La Finca to the delight of his team-mates.

His effort landed on the white line of the court.

Although perfectly judged Robertson admits it shaded in comparison to team-mate John McGinn’s overhead goal in the 2-2 World Cup qualifier draw against Austria in March.

Robertson said: “Luckily I didn’t do my back after it.

“I managed to get up in one piece.

“I think I got a bit excited in head tennis, but luckily it hit the white line and was in.

“McGinn trumps me with his overhead kick in the last camp.”

Andy Robertson will tonight lead Scotland out against Netherlands in the first of two friendlies as part of the build up to Euro 2020.

The Scots will also play Luxembourg on Sunday.

Tonight’s friendly will offer Robertson the opportunity to say a final goodbye to Liverpool team mate Georginio Wijnaldum who will leave the Anfield club this summer.

Barcelona look set to sign Wijnaldum.

Robertson said: “It will obviously be good to catch up with Gini with him leaving the club.

“It will be good to say a final goodbye.

“We will keep in touch, but it will be good to see him in person.”