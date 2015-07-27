Peterhead FC face Falkirk in second round of cup

PETERHEAD will travel to Falkirk in the second round of the Petrofac Training Cup.
The Blue Toon were drawn against the Championship side in this afternoon’s draw at Hampden Park.
Jim McInally’s side won 3-0 at Brechin City in the first round on Saturday.
The tie will be played at Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, August 18.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe