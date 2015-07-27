Show Links
Sport / Football

Peterhead FC face Falkirk in second round of cup

by Ben Holme
27/07/2015, 3:02 pm Updated: 27/07/2015, 3:03 pm
Balmoor Stadium in Peterhead
Balmoor Stadium in Peterhead

PETERHEAD will travel to Falkirk in the second round of the Petrofac Training Cup.

The Blue Toon were drawn against the Championship side in this afternoon’s draw at Hampden Park.

Jim McInally’s side won 3-0 at Brechin City in the first round on Saturday.

The tie will be played at Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, August 18.