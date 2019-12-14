Aberdonian assistant referee Spence gets ‘dream’ promotion to Fifa list

Calum Spence started refereeing as an alternative to getting a paper round.

But now the whistler says it’s a dream come true to have been promoted to the Fifa list.

Aberdonian Spence is making the step up to the international list as an assistant referee.

This promotion means the 30-year-old will be put forward to run the line in Championship League, Europa League and international matches.

Spence has been refereeing for 13 years and said: “For me it’s a dream come true to make this step up.

“It’s something I’ve worked hard at it now for 13 years so it’s a proud moment for me to reach the top level.

“This is the high point for referees and assistant referees and it’s the level you aspire to reach.

“After that it’s about getting bigger and better games.

“Being on the Fifa list means you are considered for the European club games and international matches.

“So it’s Champions League, Europa League and Euros or World Cup qualifiers.

“To start with it will be lower ranked games like the early qualifying rounds.

“But as I get more experience and if I keep performing then hopefully I’ll get to progress to bigger games.”

Spence, who works for Police Scotland, started refereeing as a teenager to earn some pocket money.

He added: “I was 17-years-old and it was the alternative to getting a paper round, really.

“I would do a game on a Sunday morning and get £20 for it rather than getting up every morning before school to deliver papers.

“That was how I got into it and I wasn’t really aware of the opportunities that existed in refereeing.

“After a while I discovered the enjoyment and opportunities you can have.”

Spence is also thankful for the support he has received from the Scottish FA and from the Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association, which is managed by former top-flight official Sandy Roy.

Spence said: “The SFA and the local refereeing association have been very supportive of me.

“Without their support and backing I wouldn’t be in this position so I’m very grateful for everything they’ve done.

“I’m also thankful to the help my colleagues have given me.

“There are a lot of senior assistant referees who have gone down the same path. The likes of Alistair Mather did a lot in showing me the ropes when I came through and that’s been invaluable.”

Aberdeen and District Referees manager Roy is delighted that Spence has been promoted.

Roy hopes the progress he has made will inspire others to take up refereeing and also encourage young officials who have just started out.

He said: “There are 10 Fifa assistant referees in Scotland and Calum’s the only one in our area.

“I remember him coming in as a young guy and one night early on at Cove when he was running the line people were asking if he’d finished delivering his Evening Expresses that afternoon!

“He was so young looking they all thought he should have a paper round.

“Calum has progressed and come through the ranks and we’re all really pleased about it.

“It shows that we can still produce decent referees and assistant referees in the north-east.

“From my point of view in recruitment it shows if you come in at a young age and show dedication and commitment to it then the world is your oyster.

“Hopefully this can be an inspiration for other young people to take up refereeing.”