McIntosh: Iceland move has shown me facilities are far ahead of Scotland

Scottish football is being held back by a lack of suitable facilities to help players improve compared with other European countries, according to former Peterhead player Leighton McIntosh.

The ex-Blue Toon striker has moved to Icelandic second division side UMF Selfoss and revealed that even clubs at the bottom of the football pyramid in Iceland are miles ahead of many Scottish teams in terms of facilities.

McIntosh moved away after becoming frustrated by the opportunities he was receiving in Scotland.

The former Dundee and Montrose player left Peterhead after their relegation to League Two at the end of last season – he did receive offers to remain in this country but chose to look abroad.

Selfoss sit eighth in the second tier of Icelandic football and have a stadium with a capacity of just 1,750 – yet McIntosh revealed that their training facilities are miles ahead of most Premiership clubs in Scotland.

He said: “They have two outdoor training pitches as well as their stadium.

“We have an indoor facility as well that we obviously train on during the winter.

“The club have also just bought land to build another indoor place with a 4G pitch.

“The facilities are brilliant and there are no excuses for not being able to go and do extra stuff.

“I can work on every little thing I want to work on. I feel fitter, I feel sharper, I’m understanding the game a lot more.

“The managers look into the game in a lot of detail.

“Coming here has just given me more opportunities.

“I was trying to describe to my team-mates what it is like in Scotland and it surprises them that even top clubs such as Aberdeen don’t have the standard they have.

“In Iceland the clubs do a lot of the little things right and it’s giving you a better chance to improve.

“And I’m trying to take that opportunity.”

One thing that helped the 24-year-old decide on the move was the chance to play full-time, an opportunity he would not have had in Scotland.

He added: “I’m full-time and I think all the other foreign players are full-time, 100% dedicated to the football.

“But a few of the local players still have jobs as well because Iceland is very expensive and the cost of living is high. That is why a few of the boys work part-time.

“I stay five minutes from the training ground and the facilities are all open to me so I can go and train when I want.

“I’m still quite young and want to work on my game and improve and the chance to do that all the time and dedicate 100% to my football is something that spoke to me.”

McIntosh also spoke highly of the standard of Icelandic football, saying that the top sides in the second tier would be comfortable in the Championship in Scotland.

He said: “There can be quite a gap between the top and bottom teams.

“The top half of the teams in the league are similar to Championship teams in Scotland.

“And then the teams closer to the bottom are closer to your League One and League Two sides in Scotland.

“It’s hard to compare too much because the style of play is quite different.

“But we have played a few top teams and I would say they would definitely be comfortable in the Championship.

“The first couple of games I was getting used to the team because I was put straight in and it’s a different style.

“The build-up play in matches is more patient and can be a lot longer – you need to be smarter as a player and choose when you make your runs.

“Scotland is very high pressure, high tempo, 100 miles-an-hour at times. But this is a little bit more patient in the build-up and a bit more technical.

“But it is still as physical.”

McIntosh also thinks more Scottish players, particularly those plying their trade in the lower leagues, should be open to moving abroad.

“It’s definitely something more should look at,” he said.

“Sometimes the opportunities in Scotland are limited and I wanted to test myself and try to open out to a new area.

“I would definitely recommend it because it is a short career.”