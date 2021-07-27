Junior football: Colony Park stay unbeaten in North Super League despite squad problems

Colony Park’s encouraging start to the McBookie.com Super League campaign continued with victory over Maud.

First half goals from Kai Henderson and Graeme Cochrane gave the Inverurie side a 2-1 win at home to maintain their unbeaten record.

On-loan Inverurie Locos player Henderson, who had just returned following injury and a period of forced self-isolation, opened the scoring after a free kick which saw Martin Crisp’s shot blocked before HENDERSON made no mistake from the rebound.

Graeme COCHRANE doubled the hosts advantage from the penalty spot to give them a comfortable lead at the interval and, although Jordan SMITH pulled one back in the second half, Park held on for the three points without too much trouble.

Colony manager Kevin Bonarius is happy with the way the season has gone to date.

He said: “Given we were missing a dozen players at the weekend, I’m very pleaded with the opening three games.

“Young Kai missed pre-season and did very well for the hour we were able to give him, while we had to sign a goalkeeper quickly when Stewart Gray broke his foot before a ball was kicked in anger. Thankfully we managed to get young Thomas Mackie in on loan from Formartine United and he’s been excellent in all three games.

“We’ve brought a number of new players in, including Fraser Bruce from Locos, and in fact we have a squad of 25 to factor in the situation with Covid. It’s just as well we did, as we have a horrendous injury list at the moment.

“We’ll probably have two or three back for tonight’s game at Hermes, and another two or three out. It’s just that time of year.”

The only points dropped by Colony this season were in the eight-goal share at Ellon United last midweek, a game that Bonarius described as a “rollercoaster”.

He added: “It was always going to be a challenge on the back of their heavy loss at Culter on the opening day of the season and that proved to be the case.

“We went 4-3 ahead in stoppage time, but they equalised straight from the restart.

“Given we were behind for the majority of the 90 minutes, I have to be happy with the point. The game took so much out of me that I couldn’t give my team talk at the end of the game.”

Colony travel to Hermes this evening before visiting Montrose Roselea this weekend, with Bonarius saying: “Tonight is our biggest test so far, and the next two matches will be a challenge. But we’re playing with confidence and we’re looking to take something from both of them.”

This evening’s fixture list

Meanwhile, early McBookie.com Super League leaders Banks o’ Dee make the journey to Montrose Roselea this evening looking to make it four wins in as many outings.

The champions currently lead a trio of sides by two points with Culter welcoming Hall Russell United to Crombie Park. Colony Park face a tough 90 minutes at Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle go to Maud.

Elsewhere, East End host Banchory St. Ternan at New Advocates Park and Ellon United are on the road at Deveronside.

First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale visit Longside, while at Heathryfold, Sunnybank meet Buchanhaven Hearts, with Glenury Park the venue for Stonehaven against Aberdeen University.

It’s second versus first in the only Second Division’s only clash with Glentanar playing Newmachar United at Woodside.

There are four League Cup ties with New Elgin visiting Dufftown, Whitehills at home to Forres Thistle, Nairn St. Ninian travelling to Burghead Thistle and Fraserburgh United facing Rothie Rovers.

All games kick off at 7.30pm.