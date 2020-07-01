Junior football club Cruden Bay take precautionary measures to return to training

Junior club Cruden Bay have taken steps to ensure their squad can safely return to training.

It’s not yet known when next season’s North Region Junior campaign will begin and when clubs may be able to start training in groups again.

But Second Division side Cruden Bay have taken measures to ensure they’ll be ready whenever they’re given the green light.

Club chairman John Esson has prepared a policy document which has been circulated to all club members.

While Watson Park manager Sandy Carrol has been assessing his players fitness ahead of a potential return to training and also already devised drills his squad could complete while following social distancing guidelines.

Upon their return to training all the players will be issued with a Covid-19 training kit which includes a snood, hand sanitiser, anti-bacterial wipes, two training bibs and a ball.

Cruden Bay have also purchased bags from the British Heart Foundation Scotland in which to carry the kit.

Chairman Esson said: “It’s taken about four weeks for us to get this in place with doing the policy document and supporting documents.

“Once we get back to group training there are processes in place for that.

“There’s a document and questionnaire players have to fill in, they’ll have their temperature taken and confirm they’ve had no symptoms.

“Their hands will be sanitised and they’ll have to wait in their cars until called onto the training field and the training will be social distanced.

“All the drills that our manager Sandy Carrol has come up with all take in social distancing rules.

“The primary concern is to make sure everyone is safe and we’ve said to the players if they’re in the vulnerable category or have vulnerable people in their family and don’t want to come to training then it won’t be an issue and won’t affect their standing in the club.

“I think some of the players may have relatives who are higher risk so if they don’t feel comfortable coming to training then it’s fine for them to come back when they’re comfortable doing so.”