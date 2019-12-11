Fraserburgh’s Young eager for more good Aberdeenshire Shield memories

Paul Young has happy memories of the Aberdeenshire Shield and wants to add to them with Fraserburgh.

Weather permitting the Broch will host Formartine United tonight at Bellslea in the semi-final of the competition.

Midfielder Young won it twice as a player with previous club Turriff United – beating Cove Rangers in the 2013 final and, ironically, Fraserburgh two years later.

He was also part of the Turra team who lost the final to Inverurie Locos in 2014.

Young is determined to reach another final as are the rest of his Fraserburgh team-mates after they lifted the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in October, beating tonight’s opponents Formartine 2-1 in the final.

He said: “We all want to reach another final. It was great to win the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“But we are still in with a chance of winning all the other competitions this season.

“So we want to push on and try to give a good account of ourselves in the other competitions.

“Everybody enjoyed the final against Formartine earlier in the season and winning the cup.

“We’re looking to have a similar experience again. But the only way you can do that is by getting to finals and we have a chance to do that tonight.

“I won it twice with Turriff. I have good memories of this competition. As a player I’ve done reasonably well in the Shield.

“I was in another final at Turriff, but we unfortunately lost that. hopefully I can have some more good memories in the Shield with Fraserburgh.

“You try to win every competition you enter and we’ve managed it with the Aberdeenshire Cup so hopefully we can do it in another competition.”

This evening’s clash is the fourth meeting of the sides this season, the last of which was a 1-1 draw in the Highland League 10 days ago.

Young added: “There’s certainly familiarity there, knowing how each other plays. So it’s a case of trying to do our best to come out on top in what is likely to be a tight game.”

Formartine are Aberdeenshire Shield holders and captain Stuart Anderson is keen to build on last week’s draw with the Broch and their penalty shoot-out win over Buckie Thistle to reach the last four.

He said: “We’ve done well in the last couple of games.

“We’d had some stick for previous results. But we’ve done well in the last two games and we’d like to build on that if we can.

“We’ll be underdogs tonight, but that’s not a bad thing – sometimes it can help you.

“We’re the holders and we want to retain the Shield, but we’re just focused on the game.”

Anderson has a lot of respect for Fraserburgh and added: “Fraserburgh are a strong side and are one of the favourites for the league, with good reason.

“They’ve been on a good run and are formidable at Bellslea.

“If we are to get through we’ll need to be at our best.

“Having played them recently doesn’t really change much for us.

“We know it’s another game against a very good side.”