Aberdeenshire Cup win would show Formartine are on right track under new coaching team

Formartine’s new player-manager Paul Lawson reckons lifting the Aberdeenshire Cup would be the perfect start for him and his coaching team.

However, the North Lodge Park gaffer is fully aware of the semi-final challenge posed by the visit of Highland League high-flyers Fraserburgh tonight.

The Broch have taken 29 points from 12 matches, losing just once so far – to the men in red and white.

Lawson doesn’t think that result will be any comfort to Formartine – who sit seven points behind the Broch in the league – in tonight’s cup clash.

He said: “They’ll maybe feel slightly hard done by in that game earlier in the season.

“They created chances in the game and maybe thought they should have got something.

“They’re one of the form teams of the moment, so it’s going to be very difficult.

“But it’s a semi-final and form goes out the window.

“We’ll both be right up for it I’m sure, to try to get a place in the final.”

Lawson said, given the gap in the league at the moment, progression to the final and a potential cup win will be a sign he has United going in the right direction.

He said: “Just for ourselves, it would be great to win some silverware. It’s the first trophy of the season and it would be nice and a good start for myself and the new coaching team at the place.

“It’s something we’re keen to do.

“We’ve got a fair ground to make up in the league, so the idea of winning cups is what we should be aiming for this season.

“Things aren’t going to happen overnight but you want to make small changes as you go along. There would be no better start than to win a trophy.

“But we’re under no illusions about how difficult the task ahead is going to be.

“Fraserburgh will have a few boys back from the weekend, so that will just make it even harder.”

In tonight’s other Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final, Cove Rangers travel to Princess Royal Park to play Deveronvale.

Cove lost out in last year’s final but are top of the league this term and boss John Sheran is aiming to go one better.

He said: “We played Deveronvale a month ago (a 4-1 away win) and I was quite impressed with them.

“I thought they were very well organised, fit, young and enthusiastic so it won’t be an easy game.

“We know we have to be on our game to make sure we get the win.

“We were in the final last year and probably in a position to win it, so I think that’s a big motivator for everybody.”

Deveronvale are currently 13th in the league, losing 2-0 to Inverurie Locos last time out.