Willie wary of trip to Brora as Fraserburgh falter

Willie West reckons Fraserburgh will be the underdogs when they face Brora Rangers tomorrow.

The Broch make the long trip north to face one of their rivals at the top of the table at Dudgeon Park.

Mark Cowie’s side are third in the table with 41 points from 18 games, six behind leaders Cove, having played a game more.

The Cattachs are fourth with 40 points from 17 games.

The Buchan outfit’s game against Cove was postponed last Saturday.

But prior to that they have lost their last two games to Turriff United in the Aberdeenshire Shield and Keith in the league.

West believes Brora are the favourites tomorrow but hopes his side can spring a surprise.

He said: “Brora is probably up there with the hardest game that you will get in the Highland League. “We’re not on a very good run at the moment.

“It’s going to be a task to go up there and get something. “I’d imagine they will be favourites and it will be a tough game based on their results and our results recently.

“The last couple of games we have been expected to win and come away with losses.

“So we’re really determined to change that and get some points on the board because it’s not been so good recently.”