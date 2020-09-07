Will limited Highland League season allow bosses to judge progress from last term?

One north-east Highland League manager is hoping to make his mark at his new club in the new season.

Allan Hale became Huntly boss during lockdown. The former Keith and Maud manager is relishing getting the campaign under way at Christie Park.

No grand targets have been set for the Black and Golds when the 16-game league term begins on October 17.

Hale said: “I think things will depend on the fixtures and how they turn out because we’re not going to be playing everyone at home.

“So hopefully the fixtures are kind to us. For us we want to use this season to get everyone familiar with each other.

“We’re a management team working with a new set of players and the players are working with a new management team.

“So we can use this to experiment and bed in our system and style of play and make improvements following that.

“Of course we want to do well and put in a strong level of performance across the season and we’re looking forward to try to do that.”

Meanwhile, at Deveronvale, manager Steve Dolan is pleased that the Highland League will be able to resume.

However, the Banffers’ boss believes trying to gauge progress, or lack of it, may be difficult with a league campaign consisting of only 16 fixtures.

Vale finished 11th last term when placings were finalised on a points-per-game basis.

Dolan said: “We just want to progress every season, but it will be hard to judge progress and where you are at this season.

“For some teams it could be difficult because if you start the season slowly you haven’t got time to pick up and go on a good run during the middle and end.

“It might feel hard to gauge any progress forward or backwards because of the shortened season.

“Maybe I’ll have a different view when the season ends, I think a lot more games will just be win or lose.

“Sometimes you go away from home and you’re happy with a point, but I don’t think that will be the case this time.

“I think teams will be going for it in every game so it should be exciting; do I agree with it? Probably not – but we’ve got football that’s the main thing.

“There was a point when we had the Aberdeen lockdown where I thought the season might have been cancelled.

“There are still hurdles to be overcome, but it’s good to be back and I think everyone across the board is in good spirits.”