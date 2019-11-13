West eyes more silverware after signing new Fraserburgh deal

Willie West is aiming for more silverware with Fraserburgh after signing a new contract – and hopes to start with the Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Broch face Keith at Kynoch Park tonight in the quarter-final of the shield with vice-captain West one of six players to have signed contract extensions.

West, striker Paul Campbell and defender Ryan Cowie have agreed deals until the summer of 2023, while midfielder Greg Buchan, striker Sean Butcher and defender Jamie Beagrie have signed until the summer of 2022.

West helped Fraserburgh win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last month and the 31-year-old – who made his debut in November 2003 –says it was an easy decision to stay with the Broch and is hoping to help them claim more trophies in the years to come.

He said: “It was a no-brainer for me when it came to the new contract.

“There’s only one club in the Highland League that I want to play for, and if they’re happy to keep playing me I’m happy to stay with Fraserburgh.

“I’m really enjoying my football just now, I’ve been vice-captain which is a big honour for me.

“As a team we’ve done quite well this season, winning the Aberdeenshire Cup, and there is a great bunch of guys in the dressing room.

“I’ve never been happier in terms of my football career, so to sign until 2023 will take me until I’m 35 so it might be my last contract. I was happy to sign.

“Hopefully over this and the coming seasons we can keep winning trophies.

“I’ve set my target to get into the top few guys when it comes to appearances for Fraserburgh, that would be a nice personal milestone.

“But the big thing for me in the next few years is that I would like to win the league, that’s a big motivator for me and the whole squad.

“Key players are signed up for the next few years and that’s what the club needs.”

On this evening’s clash with Keith, West added: “Keith have been on a good run, beating Strathspey and Deveronvale and drawing with Wick.

“When the pitches get heavy at this time of year it makes games tougher and there are a few dangerous players in their team that we’ll have to be mindful of.

“We’re looking to get through and try to go on and win another trophy, but it will be a tough game.”

Keith boss Dean Donaldson won the shield six times as a player – four times with the Maroons and twice with Inverurie Locos.

He says bringing silverware back to Kynoch Park would rank alongside any of his honours as a player.

Donaldson said: “I won the shield six times as a player so it’s been quite a lucky trophy for me.

“If I could win it as a manager it would be a massive achievement and up there with the best.

“To get Keith competing again and to reach a final would be an achievement.

“If my good run in it could continue as a manager that would be great.

“But we expect a tough game against Fraserburgh because they’re flying high at the top of the league.

“The league table shows we are improving this season, but trying to match the top teams is frustrating for me because we match them in games but don’t seem to get anything off of them.”