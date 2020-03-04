We can Park ourselves in Highland League’s third spot says Formartine United ace

Daniel Park believes Formartine United can still finish third in the Highland League.

The Pitmedden side return to action tonight against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Formartine are sixth in the table with 41 points, but they have games in hand on every side above them, other than Fraserburgh.

Park reckons if they can take advantage of their games in hand and finish the season strongly a top-three finish could be on the cards.

The attacker said: “If we can win most of our games and a couple of results go our way we think we could potentially finish third.

“We want to aim as high as possible and we go into every game trying to win.

“If we follow the game plans and work hard then we’ll win games and third isn’t unrealistic for us.

“Everyone has gelled and we’re on a good run so hopefully we can keep up the momentum between now and the end of the season.”

United are on a good run of form ahead of this evening’s clash. In eight games since the turn of the year Paul Lawson’s men have picked up seven wins and scored 31 goals.

Park believes that bodes well for their remaining 11 fixtures and the former Cove Rangers player added: “We’ve really clicked recently and have been playing like we should have been for the whole season.

“If we’d played like this all season we’d be right up there challenging.

“So it is frustrating that we’re playing like this now because we would have liked to do it for the whole season.

“But it’s good to see everyone gelling, working for each other, scoring plenty of goals and winning games.

“We’ve also got Garry Wood and Stuart Anderson coming back from injury. When they’re available it strengthens the team and adds competition so everyone needs to be at their best to keep their place.

Formartine haven’t played since February 15 due to having a free week and two games postponed.

However, Park insists they won’t lack match sharpness tonight.

He said: “In the last three, four or five games we’ve been playing well and we’ve been put through our paces plenty in training so everybody is still sharp.

“We had a good training session on Monday and everyone was raring to go. So I don’t think we’ve got anything to worry about in terms of rustiness. we should be fine.”

This evening’s game is the first time Clach have played at Grant Street Park after a fire in the dressing room area on Christmas Eve.

Park is pleased the Lilywhites are able to play at home again and said: “Nobody likes to see anything bad happen to any other club and for a fire to rip through the ground is one of the worst things that could happen.

“There’s a lot of financial impact and there’s a lot of history at Grant Street Park. It was sad to see.

“So it’s good that they’re able to play at Grant Street again and it’s good to be involved in the first game back.

“Clach are always a tough side to play against because they work hard for each other and battle.

“We expect a tough game, but if we show up and play to the best of our ability there’s no reason why we can’t win.

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Strathspey Thistle make the trip to Claggan Park to play Fort William.