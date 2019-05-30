Cove legend Watson picked Inverurie Locos to claim more trophies next season

New signing Eric Watson says he has joined Inverurie Locos to help them win trophies.

The defender joined the Railwaymen on a one-year contract after 12 years with Cove Rangers on Tuesday.

During his time with the Granite City side Watson won 13 trophies as well as promotion to the SPFL this season through the pyramid play-offs.

The 37-year-old was a major driving force behind many of Cove’s successes in recent times. Now he wants to do the same for Inverurie and is targeting success in the cups next season as well as being in the Highland League title race.

Watson said: “I know Inverurie haven’t won too much in the last few years.

“But I’m going there as a winner and I want to win things with Inverurie.

“I want to be competing in cups and competing in the title race, helping to push on the young Inverurie boys as well. Hopefully we can have a successful season.

“The thoughts are certainly about being in the title race.

“But I think there are four or five clubs will have seen Cove going out of the league and will believe this is a really good chance for them.

“Cove have dominated the last three or four years and just been a little bit better than other teams.

“But now it will be more even and I think there are four or five teams, including Inverurie, that will fancy their chances.”

Watson wasn’t short of offers after deciding to leave Cove, but explaining why he chose Locos as his new club, adding: “I had an interest from five or six Highland League clubs and five or six Junior clubs.

“So I decided that I would have another crack at the Highland League and I spoke to two or three of the clubs.

“I just decided Inverurie would be a nice fit for me. It seems a really well-run club and the people are really nice so I’ve decided to go there.

“I’ve spoken to the management a few times and they’ve come across really well.

“Neil Cooper, the manager, coaches Andy Low, Steven Park, and Mike Macaulay, the chairman.

“Mike came across really well and he just wants success for his club so hopefully I can help him get some.”

Watson has impressed Harlaw Park boss Neil Cooper when he has lined up against Locos in recent seasons and Cooper believes his leadership qualities will be a good addition to the Inverurie squad.

The Garioch gaffer said: “When Eric has played against us he has been impressive.

“He does what you want a centre-back to do. He’s commanding, wins his fair share of battles in the air and he’s a very good organiser. He’s a born leader so he will add a lot to our squad for next season.

“Last year and over the season as a coaching staff we identified areas and positions we wanted to strengthen.

“Sometimes it takes time and we had to let a few go to bring players in. Eric is one of the players we wanted to bring in so we’re delighted.

“I’ve been fortunate in my time with Locos to have good leaders and Eric will add to that.

“We’ve got Neil McLean, Neil Gauld, Ryan Broadhurst and Andy Reid and until the end of the season we had Stuart Duff. There’s a lot of experience there and we’re delighted to add another string to our bow in terms of leadership with Eric coming in.

“He will help the younger lads on the park when things are going well and not so well.

“If you are trying to get back in a game, having experienced players on the park can be invaluable.

“We want to win trophies and Eric wants to win trophies at Locos as well.

“Most teams at the top will be thinking they can win the league next season. But it’s OK saying that – you have to go and make it happen.”