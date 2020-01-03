Low’s delight as ‘winner’ Watson agrees new Inverurie Locos deal

Inverurie Locos have been boosted ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Nairn County by the news that defender Eric Watson has signed a contract extension.

Watson joined the Railwaymen, who are second in the Highland League, in the summer from Cove Rangers and has now penned a new deal until the summer of 2021.

Harlaw Park boss Andy Low said: “Eric is a winner with a winning mentality who has really helped those around him.

“He has been fantastic for me since becoming the manager and his willingness to commit to a longer contract is a brilliant and timely boost for everyone at Harlaw Park.”

Meanwhile, Low has called on his players to keep themselves in the Highland League title mix in 2020.

The Railwaymen face seventh-placed Nairn County at Station Park tomorrow and Low wants to keep up their momentum.

He said: “Nairn are a good side with a lot of good players, particularly in the attacking areas.

“Brora, Fraserburgh, Rothes and Buckie are all up there this year and we’ve managed to get ourselves into that group.

“Our target is to stay amongst it for as long as possible.”