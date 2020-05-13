WATCH: Fraserburgh make hilarious contribution to Brora Rangers assistant’s ‘CammyOkes’ campaign

Fraserburgh’s players and staff have given their rendition of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ as part of the “CammyOkes” fundraising campaign.

Brora Rangers assistant manager Craig Campbell has turned singing classic songs on social media into a charity endeavour, raising more than £3,500, with football figures across the Highland League and beyond getting involved.

The Broch’s video starts with some dishwasher air keyboard and boss Mark Cowie fully committing to the opening lines of the rock classic, while club captain Ryan Christie delivers his lines directly from the shower. Take a look at the full clip here:

You can donate to Campbell’s fundraiser for the NHS here.