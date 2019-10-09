Volunteers get Haughs back ready after flood hits Turriff United’s ground

Turriff United expected to welcome Deveronvale to the Haughs tonight – less than two weeks after torrential rain and flash flooding hit their ground.

Chairman George Manson was delighted the Highland League clash looked likely to go ahead.

Clean-up efforts have been ongoing since September 28, with the Haughs’ outdoor facilities submerged and water getting into the buildings.

The incident also saw a league clash with Buckie Thistle postponed.

Manson is thankful to the community, who’ve donated time and money to help the club.

The last piece of the puzzle was for the groundsman to mow the pitch and Manson said: “If that’s gone ok we should be ok for tonight.

“All the insides of the building have been disinfected and tidied up.

“We’re ready to go again.

“We put a lot of effort in on the weekend it happened and we’ve had people on the go since.

“Once the water goes away, all you have to do is tidy up, clear the debris, wash down the seats.

“On the Sunday, we probably had 20 or 30 folk come down. It’s very heartening.

“We done a Justgiving (page) and had a good response to it. We’ve had a few donations from people who just prefer to give a cheque as well.

“There have been some costs involved, but it’s mostly just been labour.

“We’re now going to look into investing in some flood protection doors – we’ll never keep the water off the pitch, but if we can keep it out the buildings that would be an extreme bonus.”

Manson says the Haughs’ low-lying location makes it prone to flooding as nearby drains struggle to cope with the effects of heavy rainfall.

Ahead of Deveronvale’s visit, Turra manager Kris Hunter said the community has been “remarkable” in its response.

While the flood has been a nightmare for Turra, football-wise they’re unbeaten in two, taking four points from games against Clachnacuddin and Fort William.

Hunter said: “We got a win on Saturday, so here’s hoping the boys can carry it into the game.

“It’s a derby game as well, so hopefully we can carry it on and get three points tonight as well.

“Hopefully we can get a wee bit of momentum going.

“The Vale are a very good team and I don’t think they’ve had their rewards for it.

“Stevie Dolan’s the same (as Turriff’s management team) as he’s working with youngsters.

“They’ve been there or thereabouts against the top teams, so it’ll be a very difficult game for us.”