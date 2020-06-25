Deveronvale will use what they’ve got if needs be – manager Dolan

Deveronvale manager Steve Dolan will be content with his current squad if he is not able to strengthen ahead of the next Highland League season.

Dolan has most of his players under contract for the 2020-21 campaign, and, while he would like to add to his squad, knows it may not be possible because of the financial uncertainty facing most clubs.

The Highland League was one of the first to shut down in March, declaring Brora Rangers champions, and is waiting on guidance from the game’s governing bodies as to how and when they can resume.

Some clubs will be better placed than others to weather the situation, with Dolan satisfied with where the Princess Royal Park outfit stand just now.

He said: “We’re probably speaking to two or three players and they’re asking what’s happening – it’s hard to give them any heads up when we’ll be back, or what the plan will be.

“Anything on top of what we’ve got will be a bonus.

“If we don’t strengthen, we’ll go with what we’ve got.

“Ideally you’d like to add one or two, but I’m sure everyone, from bottom to top, will say the same thing.

“We’ll wait and see how that develops as we move through the weeks.

“We’ll try and let this young team develop, but we need to strengthen where we feel needs strengthening.

“Apart from that, pre-season is pretty much planned, but we can’t release that yet until we get dates.

“Instead of getting six or seven weeks, we might only get two or three.

“Until we get dates, we’re pretty much in limbo.”