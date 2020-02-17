Deveronvale ‘got it right’ in first victory since Christmas

Deveronvale assistant manager Craig Stewart was relieved as his side ended their wait for a win against Turriff United.

Scott Dunn scored the only goal of the game played in difficult conditions at Princess Royal Park.

It was Vale’s first victory since beating Formartine United 3-0 four days before Christmas.

Stewart said: “We haven’t been playing badly but we have been struggling to get results.

“It was a relief to get the three points, especially as the conditions were quite difficult.

“We controlled the game and we weren’t under much pressure.

“We looked the more likely to score. It was about being patient and managing the game, which is something we have been struggling with this season. Thankfully we got it right on Saturday.”

On-loan Formartine defender Michael Clark was initially credited with the goal but Stewart confirmed it was Dunn who got the final touch.

He said: “It was a great cross into the box and Michael headed it goalwards but Scott was claiming he got the final touch.

“He said the referee put his name down for the goal.

“It was an important win as it has been a tough run.”

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart was proud of his players after they came from behind to beat bottom side Lossiemouth 3-1.

They went in front through Ryan Sewell before Sam Urquhart equalised from the penalty spot before two late goals from Steven Ross and Lewis MacKinnon gave Buckie all three points.

Stewart said: “We have came from behind against Turriff, Forres and Lossie to get something and that shows we have a decent mentality.”