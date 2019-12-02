Deveronvale boss Dolan frustrated at squandering lead against Wick in the 94th minute

Deveronvale boss Steve Dolan was frustrated by his side’s failure to hold out for victory against Wick Academy.

Vale led through Robert Scott’s ninth-minute opener but Jack Henry equalised for the Scorries four minutes into injury time.

Dolan said: “It is not the first time this season we have conceded a late goal.

“It was poor game management from my players.”

Turriff United endured a difficult afternoon as they were beaten 7-0 by Brora Rangers for the second time in the space of a fortnight.

Andrew Macrae scored a hat-trick with Jordan MacRae, James Wallace, Paul Brindle and player-manager Steven Mackay also on target.

Turriff assistant Graeme Mathieson said: “Brora showed why they are the best team in the league.”

Huntly lost 3-1 against Nairn County having led through Nathan Meres before an Adam Porritt penalty and strikes from Kenny McKenzie and debutant Scott Davidson gave Ronnie Sharp’s side the win.

Keith manager Dean Donaldson was disappointed after the Maroons were beaten 3-1 by Clach.

He said: “Too many of our boys thought all they needed to do was turn up.”

The hosts led through a Cammy Keith penalty before a Ross Logan double either side of a John Cameron strike earned Clach the win.

Elsewhere, Forres drew 1-1 with Rothes at Mosset Park.