Unlucky 13 for Turriff United as Fraserburgh run riot in Highland League clash

Broch assistant manager James Duthie insists every goal could count after watching Fraserburgh make it three wins out of three thanks to a stunning 13-1 win against Turriff United on Saturday.

Fraserburgh were relentless and ruthless as 10 second half goals helped give them a huge win against United at Bellslea Park in a game which featured seven different scorers, three of whom netted hat-tricks.

Duthie said: “Nobody knows how this season is going to pan out. You’ve seen some of the results other clubs have managed already and goals could be crucial come the end of the campaign.

“That’s why we were so pleased with the attitude of the players.

“It was a very good day for us and a great team performance. We’ve all seen teams get complacent when they are in control of a game and have it won, but there was no showboating from us. We were not disrespectful to the opposition, but we showed a ruthless attitude.

“Nobody likes to see players thinking they are better than they are and showing off and we didn’t do that. We kept going, kept pushing for more goals and we could have scored more than we did.

“Their goalkeeper made some great saves, we hit the crossbar and Sean Butcher missed a penalty, but we have to be happy with a win like this.”

Scott Barbour, Lewis Duncan and substitute Gary Harris all netted trebles in the rout with Butcher, Bryan Hay, Scott Henry and Grant Campbell also getting on the scoresheet. Matthew Macdonald scored Turriff’s consolation.

Duthie said: “It’s hard just now leaving players out as everyone is playing well. Of course anyone not in the starting line-up is unhappy, but we’ve seen no moaning or sulking.

“The guys are playing well, training well and looking after themselves away from the club and we’re seeing the benefit of that.

“Mark (Cowie) and I would much rather be in that position than scrambling about trying to pick a team every week. The players deserve the credit for how they’ve applied themselves so far.”

While there was joy for the Broch, former Fraserburgh boss Kris Hunter is keen to move on from the heavy loss as quickly as possible,.

He said: “We definitely contributed to our own downfall with at least half a dozen Broch goals coming from long balls right down the throat of our defence, which we didn’t deal with.

“We didn’t have a leader out there on Saturday as we’re a team full of young boys – I just hope they don’t get too deflated by this result.”