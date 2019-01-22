Formartine’s Jevan impressed by boss Barton during trial with Fleetwood Town

Jevan Anderson hopes he can make the step back up to full-time football after a week’s trial with Fleetwood Town.

The Formartine United defender spent last week training with the English League One club at their Lancashire base.

Anderson, who was on the books at Aberdeen and is the son of former Dons captain Russell, enjoyed the experience.

The 18-year-old joined Formartine in the summer of 2017 and has done well for the Pitmedden side – and after his time at Fleetwood he admits he is hoping he can make a return to full-time football.

Anderson said: “It was a very good experience. I wasn’t sure what to expect in terms of the level because those boys train all day, every day.

“I only train twice a week and play a game on a Saturday so it was a step up in terms of the tempo but also the quality.

“I felt I handled myself and gave a good account of myself, which was good. I’ll just have to see what happens, if there’s anything else that comes from this Fleetwood thing. If something does come, then great because it’s a good club and good set-up.

“Formartine, over the last couple of seasons, have given me a real opportunity to play men’s football and it’s been a really good experience. But I am striving to get back to full-time in the future.

“When we played Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup in November and I was against Stephen Dobbie, that game made me think that I want to give this a real go and try to get to that level.”

Anderson’s trial came about through former Don Barry Nicholson. He played alongside Russell at Pittodrie and is now a first-team coach with Fleetwood.

The Cod Army are 12th in League One and Anderson was hugely impressed with their Poolfoot Farm training complex and their players, who include former Aberdeen attacker Wes Burns and Rangers loanee Jason Holt.

Anderson, who returned to the north-east on Friday after five days in Lancashire, added: “I was very impressed with their training set-up. It’s a really modern complex.

“There were a couple of artificial pitches and the first team have a couple of really good grass pitches that are watered every day. The gym was very good as well so it was impressive to see.

“One player that really stood out for me who was Dean Marney, who played for Burnley until last season. He was very impressive.

“There were others, like Jason Holt and Wes Burns, who were good and, for me as a defender, someone that really impressed me was their striker, Paddy Madden.

“He is someone who has scored a lot of goals at that level and he was really sharp, and had great movement. So it was a really good learning experience for me.”

Fleetwood’s manager is Joey Barton and Anderson was impressed by the former Rangers, Burnley and Manchester City midfielder.

He said: “He’s very motivated and he was very involved in the training sessions.

“He is a player who played at the highest level and he has that reputation so he wants to prove himself as a manager.”