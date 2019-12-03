Formartine United urged to roll up sleeves and do battle against Buckie Thistle tonight

Conor Gethins insists it will take another battling display from Formartine United as they bid to retain the Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Pitmedden side take on Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park this evening in the quarter-final of the competition.

Results have been up and down for the North Lodge Park side in recent weeks, but they can take heart from fighting back from behind to earn a point against title challengers Fraserburgh on Saturday.

Striker Gethins came off the bench to grab the equaliser and says Formartine need another fighting display against the Jags.

He said: “We need to show that battle against Buckie because they will be exactly the same as Fraserburgh. We need to do that every week. When we play the so-called lesser teams we do that and get results.

“But we need to do it against every team and if we do there’s no reason why we can’t turn anybody over.

“It’s a big game for us, as holders. When we played them in the league (1-0 loss) they tried to make it a fight and they bullied us.

“If we don’t roll our sleeves up on Tuesday, after the way we played on Saturday, then boys need to have a look at themselves because there are no excuses any more.”

Gethins hopes his impact as a sub may earn him more starts for United.

While the Irishman is good at making an impact from the bench, it’s not a role he relishes.

He added: “I think that was how we should play every week – we rolled the sleeves up and got on with it.

“I think on Saturday everybody showed what they could do.

“As for myself, that’s just what I do – I try to get into those positions and I’m thankful it went in.

“I kept it low and it was difficult for the keeper and it got us a point.

“I’ve done that coming on as a sub and trying to impact games – but it’s not what I want.

“I’ve spoken to the manager, Paul Lawson, about it and he knows I’m not happy doing that. But as long as I can come on and score we’ll see what happens from there, maybe I’ll get more starts as a result.”

Buckie haven’t reached a cup final since winning the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in the 2016-17 season.

Manager Graeme Stewart wants that run to end and said: “I’ve said to people that Buckie have always been a club that’s competed for silverware and been in cup finals.

“When I played for Buckie we were in many finals and won cups.

“In my time as a manager we’ve been in one and won it – but that’s not enough. We want to be in more so it’s up to us to try to push to get to these finals and win them. The league will be very difficult with teams like Brora and Fraserburgh up there. The cup is a good opportunity and we need to push for it.”

Buckie’s game with Strathspey Thistle was postponed on Saturday, but it allowed new striker Kyle MacLeod another training session to bed in.

Stewart added: “Kyle has settled in well, he’s a good lad and being from Inverness he knows a lot of the boys well, which helps.

“He’s had a couple of training sessions with everybody and he knows it will take a couple of weeks to get his sharpness up.

“But I’m excited about what he can do in a Buckie shirt – I think he’ll score goals and that’s what we need.”