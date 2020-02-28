Formartine United up for test against champions elect Brora Rangers

Graeme Rodger reckons Formartine United can cause Highland League leaders Brora Rangers problems.

The Pitmedden side head for Dudgeon Park tomorrow having won on their last four visits to the ground.

Although the Cattachs are 11 points clear at the summit, Rodger believes United will test them.

Paul Lawson’s side may be sixth in the table, but have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

The midfielder said: “Our record has to give us some confidence.

“But we can’t look into that too much because it’s a different Brora side this season.

“They’re performing really well at the top of the league and haven’t dropped many points.

“But these are the games you want to be involved in and you want to test yourselves against the top sides in the league.

“It will be a very tough game and their position in the table suggests they are the best team in the league this season.

“They had a good side last season, but they’ve added to that again and it seems to have taken them to the next level.

“For us it’s a good test playing against them. We’ve had a decent record up there in the last few years.

“This is a different Brora side, but we do have a wee bit of confidence with the run we’ve been on.”

After struggles in November and December Formartine have returned to better form, which has included scoring 31 goals in eight games.

Rodger added: “In the lead up to the Christmas period we couldn’t buy a goal at times.

“But then we’ve had quite a settled 11 for a while and there have been goals coming from all over the park which is a good thing.”