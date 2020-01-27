Formartine United to focus on Highland League Cup glory

Formartine United’s Andrew Greig says the Pitmedden outfit will “try and focus on winning the Highland League Cup” after reaching the last four.

Paul Lawson’s team emerged 3-1 winners from a blustery affair with Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

The visitors led 2-0 at half-time through Greig and Conor Gethins, and after Lee Fraser pulled one back for the Cans with little over 10 minutes left, Daniel Park scored United’s third.

Greig said: “It was really good. The boys played really well.

“The wind played a big part in the game and affected how both teams played.

“In the first half we were against the wind and the ball held up quite a bit, but we managed the conditions really well.

“Forres came back into it in the second half, but we were well worthy of victory in the end.

“We’re through to the semi-final now. The league hasn’t been ideal for us.

“There are a few teams up there and we don’t find ourselves there.

“We’ll try and focus on winning the Highland League Cup if we can.”