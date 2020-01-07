Formartine United gaffer Paul Lawson pleased to have more attackers available

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson is pleased his attack has been bolstered with the return of Andrew Greig and Gary McGowan.

Winger Greig made his first start in more than two months in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Buckie Thistle, after shaking off a groin injury.

Striker McGowan came on as a sub for the final 25 minutes following an ankle problem. Lawson said: “You saw with Andrew that he tired because it was his first start in a while.

“That was always going to be the case. But he looked dangerous in spells and we know he can bring that threat.

“It was good to get Gary back as well. He’s had a few training sessions under his belt, but minutes on the pitch always help.

“He was unfortunate because as well as his injury he was also feeling unwell.

“So it’s good to get him back and he can still offer us a lot. He’ll be frustrated at not starting as many games as he’d like but he can still bring a lot to the party.”

McGowan was injured in November in a Scottish Cup third-round tie against East Kilbride. Following a hefty challenge, there were fears he had suffered a broken leg but that wasn’t the case.

Lawson added: “We were all worried that he might be out for some time. It wasn’t a nice challenge.

“But he’s a fit lad who looks after himself and he’s bounced back well. He deserves credit for getting back on the park quickly and he can still bring a lot.”