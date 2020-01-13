Formartine United gaffer hails hat-trick hero Graeme Rodger

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson hailed hat-trick hero Graeme Rodger after their 5-2 win over Fort William.

Roddy Kennedy fired the visitors into an early lead at North Lodge Park, but Rodger’s treble and a brace from Aaron Norris secured the points for the Pitmedden side, despite Ross Gunn’s late consolation.

Lawson said: “We wanted to build on last week’s win over Buckie and it was another good three points.

“We played some good stuff at times, I still thought we could have done better with the two goals we lost.

“But I was full of praise for Graeme Rodger’s performance last week and he carried it on this week. His three goals were superb and on top of that his all-round play was excellent.

“Graeme has been a regular goalscorer for us from midfield in his time with the club. It’s great to have that.

“With Stuart Anderson out it was different for him, he had to be the old head in midfield and lead by example and he did that.

“Aaron Norris as well with his work-rate deserved his goals and I was really pleased for him, he needed it.”

Elsewhere, goals from Gregg Main and Aidan Wilson put Rothes third as they beat Deveronvale 2-1 at Princess Royal Park.

Ryan Sargent had put the Banffers ahead.

Buckie Thistle beat Clachnacudddin 2-1 at Victoria Park thanks to Jack Murray’s strike and Sam Urquhart’s penalty. Thomas Lewis netted for the Inverness side.