Highland League kick-off: Formartine boss boosted by Lisle and Strachan

Paul Lawson says his two late signings have given Formartine United a boost ahead of their Highland League opener at Keith.

Player-boss Lawson tied up deals for Strathspey Thistle’s Scott Lisle and Liam Strachan from Turriff United.

Lawson was delighted to get the deals over the line.

On Lisle, he said: “He always seemed to do well against us and I watched him in a couple of games against other opposition and thought the same.

“He adds something different to what we’ve already got with Archie (Macphee), Woody (Garry Wood), Conor Gethins.

“Scott comes in and he’s very direct in how he goes about his business. It’s a great boost for the lads to bring in somebody like him.”

Of the attacker’s qualities, the gaffer added: “Pace, directness, scoring ability, squad depth. Obviously it adds to the competition for places as well.

“He’s a young lad, which is great. He’s got the hunger.

“He played for us the other night and scored a couple of goals. It was great for him to get off to a good start and hopefully he can do that again tomorrow.

“It’s taken a bit longer than I would’ve liked, but that’s just the way of it. Thankfully we got it over the line before the campaign starts.”

Central midfielder Strachan reminds Lawson of himself, although his new boss was non-committal on whether his acquisition would reduce his own playing time.

He said: “Again I’m delighted to get him in.

“The couple of games we played against Turriff last season he was to my mind their top player.

“He’s very tidy on the ball and I like the way he plays – he’s a little bit similar to myself.

“He’s a good holding midfielder, and again he’s young. He’ll improve the squad and the squad will improve him.”

Earlier in the summer, the North Lodge Park men also brought in Michael Clark and Errol Watson, and Lawson is now content his squad is up to the task this season.

He said: “If the season started last week I was happy with the squad, but obviously getting these two boys in is a great boost for Saturday.

“The recruitment of Michael Clark was key, with losing Jevan (Anderson, to Burton Albion). We needed a centre-back to replace him.

“We need depth if we want to be challenging and that’s the aim for the season.

“A lot of people will fancy their chances with Cove being away.

“We finished fourth last season, so going on that there’s still two teams better than us in league performances.

“We need to make sure we up our levels and match Brora and Fraserburgh.

“There’s no doubt the likes of Inverurie and Buckie will be pushing as well. Hopefully it makes for a good league.”

For Lawson, three points comes before performance at Kynoch Park as they look for improvement on last year’s fourth place.

He said: “A lot of the time you look for a home game to start with, but we’ve just got to get on with it.

“It’s going to be a difficult game. We played Keith a couple of years ago on the first day and it won’t be any different.

“They’ll be set up well, organised. It’s early days and it’s important you get off to a good start.

“They’ll be thinking the same.

“Three points (is the most important thing). It doesn’t matter how you get them in a sense.

“You can build from that and that’s what we’ll be aiming to do.”