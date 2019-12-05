Underdogs Huntly can ‘relax’ in Highland League Cup clash with Brora – Skinner

Martin Skinner admits his Huntly side face an unenviable task of stopping the Brora Rangers juggernaut.

The two sides meet at Christie Park in the quarter-finals of the Highland League Cup, with Brora topping the league table and also taking Championship side Morton to a replay in the Scottish Cup this week.

The last triumph for the black and golds in this competition came during their all-conquering period of the mid 1990s, with a 2-1 win over Cove Rangers during the 1995-96 season. Brora triumphed in their only final appearance three years ago, beating Nairn County on penalties.

Skinner hopes his side can frustrate the Cattachs, but accepts Huntly will have their work cut out.

He said: “It’s probably the hardest team we could draw, the way they are playing just now. They have changed a few players, but still seem to be getting massive results.

“We’ll try to stay compact and stop their threat going forward. We’ll give it everything we can. It’s a cup game and there’s nothing for us to lose – there’s no pressure on us.”

The Huntly boss hopes his side thrive as the underdogs in Saturday’s game, with Brora winning the league meeting at Dudgeon Park 6-0 at the end of August.

Skinner added: “I think we’re better that way. We’re a young side that’s already in the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

“A lot of boys haven’t been to a semi-final or final before, so we can relax and enjoy the game.

“Brora are massive favourites – the longer the game goes and we hold it tight, more pressure adds to them and not to us.”