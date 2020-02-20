‘Underdogs’ Fraserburgh aim to stay in Highland League hunt with result against Brora

Mark Cowie admits it will be hard to see anything other than Brora Rangers winning the Highland League title if his Fraserburgh team don’t beat them on Saturday.

The Broch are realistically the only side that can now challenge the Cattachs for the championship and the sides meet at Bellsea this weekend.

Leaders Brora sit 17 points clear of the Buchan men, but Fraserburgh, who are fourth, do have four games in hand.

As a result, if Cowie’s side can win on Saturday they could take the title race into the closing weeks of the season.

The Broch’s manager isn’t looking beyond Saturday’s task and said: “The table is a nightmare to look at because we’re sitting fourth, but then if we win our games in hand we’re clear in second.

“It’s difficult to gauge what could happen. We’ve got a massive task on our hands and our sole focus is on Saturday. I think the only thing we can say for certain is that if we don’t win this weekend then Brora are in a very strong position to win the title.

“But we’re looking forward to the challenge and our guys have done well and we want to be involved in these games and thankfully we’re still in the mix coming towards the end of February.”

Cowie believes his side are underdogs for this weekend’s game. But the Broch boss says his players are relishing the chance to cause a shock.

Fraserburgh are the last side to beat Brora in the league with a 1-0 win at Dudgeon Park in October.

Cowie added: “You can’t often say Fraserburgh are underdogs at home. But we are and the players want to be part of big games and there’s no bigger game than Saturday.

“Our guys have got pride as footballers and they take pride in being recognised as being a good side. If you beat the best side in the league then you will be recognised as a threat.

“I think my players want to go up against the best and show that we’re a good side.

“We thrive on testing ourselves against the Broras, Formartines, Inveruries and Buckies, the top sides.

“We enjoy playing them and trying to get results which show we’re in that bracket and I don’t think anybody can argue that we are in that bracket.

“And I’m sure teams will relish trying to beat Fraserburgh because it’s a scalp for them.

“We’ve put a lot of work in over the last five years to take us into a position of being a side that can challenge.

“We’re maybe not quite there yet, but we’re definitely getting closer to where we want to be.”