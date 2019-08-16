Undefeated Highland duo set for big clash

Buckie Thistle take on Fraserburgh tomorrow with both sides intent on maintaining their perfect start to the season.

Both the Jags and the Broch have won their opening three Highland League matches ahead of the Victoria Park clash.

Willie West, who has been captain for Fraserburgh with Ryan Christie out injured, said: “Buckie have started the season very well and it looks like they’re returning towards the form that won them the league in 2017.

“They’ve got players back from injury and they’ve got a very strong squad again. It will be a tough game again and both of us have 100% records so one of us or both will have to lose that.

“We’re delighted with our start. It’s the best we could have done, winning the first three games. But it is only a start and we need to just keep taking it game by game.

“We’re expecting another hard game but if we could come away with another win that would be good. It would be good to win and keep our 100% record but Buckie will be thinking the same.”

West has started the season at centre-back with skipper Christie, Bryan Hay and Cammy Buchan injured and Jamie Beagrie suspended.

He can also play in midfield or up front and added: “I don’t really know where I’ll be playing from week to week because the manager Mark Cowie has a lot of options.

“I’m happy to play in defence when we’ve had others unavailable so if I can help the team playing there I’m happy.”

Meanwhile, Buckie captain Kevin Fraser has been pleased with their strong start to the campaign.

He said: “We’ve got to be happy with the start to the season because we’ve won every game we’ve played. A couple of performances haven’t quite been at the standard we’d like.

“But winning when you’re not at your best is a good thing because I definitely feel there is more to come from us.

“Fraserburgh always give you a tough game because they’re well organised and always up for it.

“They’ve got a 100% record as well which just adds an extra ingredient to the game because neither of us want to lose our record.”

Fraser has also been pleased to play a part for the Jags this term after missing most of the last two campaigns due to ankle and groin injuries.

He added: “It’s just been about getting my fitness back because the only thing that really gets you fit is a run of games.

“I played a few games at the end of last season but I didn’t feel sharp.

“I’ve had a good pre-season after missing it for the last couple of years and that’s helped a lot.

“The plan is to keep getting wins on the board and take it game by game this season.”