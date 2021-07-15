Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tyler Mykyta joins Formartine United on season-long loan from Aberdeen

By Jamie Durent
15/07/2021, 2:31 pm Updated: 15/07/2021, 2:32 pm
Tyler Mykyta in action for Turriff United.
Formartine United have signed Aberdeen youngster Tyler Mykyta on loan for the Highland League season.

Mykyta spent last season with Formartine’s Highland League neighbours Turriff United on a similar spell and joins Paul Lawson’s squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The 18-year-old was part of the Dons side which lost in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last week against Buckie Thistle. He featured in the Highland League and Scottish Cup last season for Turriff, alongside his Aberdeen colleagues Connor Power and Luke Turner.

Lawson said: “Once we became aware that Tyler would be available to us, we were keen to get him involved straight away and we thank Aberdeen FC for allowing us the opportunity to assist in his development.

“We are excited to introduce Tyler as our latest addition to our squad.”