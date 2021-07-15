Tyler Mykyta joins Formartine United on season-long loan from Aberdeen

Formartine United have signed Aberdeen youngster Tyler Mykyta on loan for the Highland League season.

Mykyta spent last season with Formartine’s Highland League neighbours Turriff United on a similar spell and joins Paul Lawson’s squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The 18-year-old was part of the Dons side which lost in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last week against Buckie Thistle. He featured in the Highland League and Scottish Cup last season for Turriff, alongside his Aberdeen colleagues Connor Power and Luke Turner.

Lawson said: “Once we became aware that Tyler would be available to us, we were keen to get him involved straight away and we thank Aberdeen FC for allowing us the opportunity to assist in his development.

“We are excited to introduce Tyler as our latest addition to our squad.”