Two late goals give 10-man Buckie victory at Brechin in SPFL Trust Trophy

Buckie Thistle edged Highland League rivals Brechin City 3-1 at Glebe Park to set-up a second round trip to Championship side Caley Thistle in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Sam Urquhart and Callum Murray scored in the final 15 minutes to give Graeme Stewart’s side a deserved win against Brechin who had equalised through Luc Bollan’s header early in the second half.

The visit of Buckie Thistle represented the sternest test Brechin City have faced from Highland League opposition since the season started and Buckie quickly showed they were eager to carry on where they left off at the weekend when the scored 10 against Keith.

Andy MacAskill fired over the crossbar in the second minute before Sam Urquhart saw his shot saved at the near post by City goalkeeper Jack Wills.

The Jags continued to ask questions of the Brechin defence and Max Barry took advantage of a defensive slip to race into the box but he opted for power and blasted his shot over the crossbar.

It took City until the 18th minute to threaten but after drifting in from the right wing to create space for himself winger Marc Scott fired straight at Buckie goalkeeper Kevin Main.

Jags kept the pressure up as they searched for the opener and Sam Urquhart should have done better after a fine cross from MacAskill but he sent a looping header over the crossbar.

For all their pressure, however, it was City who nearly opened the scoring just after the half hour mark when former player-manager Michael Paton met Luc Bollan’s corner but his effort clipped the crossbar.

Buckie responded to City’s chance by breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute when Sam Morrison headed home a MacAskill corner from six yards to give his side a deserved half-time lead.

City boss Andy Kirk withdrew Rory Currie as he handed a debut to Dominica international striker Julian Wade, who signed before the game, for the second half.

The home side were back on level terms within six minutes of the restart as Bollan rose highest to head home Paton’s corner.

Wade’s arrival coincided with Brechin’s best spell of the game and they peppered Main’s goal with shots as they searched for a second.

The 31 year-old came close to a debut goal in the 66th minute when he fired in a low curling shot from the edge of the box which went just past the post.

Jags withstood the pressure from the home side before coming back into the game and Wills did well to save a Mark McLaughlan strike as Buckie sought to restore their advantage.

Jamie Bain then did well to deny substitute Callum Murray a tap-in when he cut out Kevin Fraser’s cross.

But Buckie’s late pressure paid off as they regained the lead 15 minutes from time through Sam Urquhart after Wills had failed to hold MacAskill’s shot.

Jags were reduced to 10 men with eight minutes remaining when Morrison was shown a straight red card after he fouled Wade when the Brechin striker was clean through on goal.

Buckie would not be denied their win, however, and Murray secured victory in injury time when he blocked Wills’ attempted clearance before scrambling the loose ball over the line.