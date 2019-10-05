Two-goal hero simply ‘irreplaceable’ says Broch boss Cowie

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hailed his Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup-winning side – and described match-winner Willie West as “irreplaceable”.

West’s brace gave the Broch a 2-1 final victory over Formartine United at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

It’s the 11th time the Buchan side have won the Shire Cup – which was first played for in 1887.

Fraserburgh last won it in 2015, during Cowie’s first season as manager at Bellslea.

He said: “I’m over the moon and I think we deserved it.

“Formartine maybe had more of the ball but we should have scored more goals because we had chances to put the ball in the net and it didn’t drop for us.

“If you’ve beaten Inverurie Locos, Buckie Thistle and Formartine United in the tournament, I think you deserve to win it.

“I’m not sure Formartine saw that coming with Willie West playing up front.

“He’s unbelievable at the back, he’s unbelievable up front and in the middle of the park.

“I’ll be honest, he is irreplaceable. When his time comes to stop playing – which is hopefully another 10 years yet – it will be very difficult to replace him.

“Willie is Broch through and through and his desire to play football is amazing.

“He does so much in his spare time to make sure he is ready for games, the commitment he’s got is unbelievable.

“I’m not wanting to just single him out because they all did an unbelievable job.

“Jamie Beagrie and Bryan Hay at centre-back were excellent and Bryan hasn’t played a lot of football this season.

“The players in the middle of the park were brilliant and Paul Leask’s save at the end was unbelievable, all the players deserve this success.”

Fraserburgh signed midfielder Grant Campbell and Ross Willox on loan until January from Cove Rangers and Peterhead respectively last week.

Both made their debuts in the cup final victory and Cowie added: “Those two are saying ‘do we win a medal every game?’

“Unfortunately the answer is no. Grant hasn’t quite got the legs yet, that will come, but he’s won trophies countless times and you saw his experience.

“Ross looks a player. That’s the first time I’ve seen him in a game and he was brilliant, he gets the ball and plays it simple.

“They’re brilliant additions and we’ve still got good players to come back from injury.

“We’ll enjoy this and then it’s time to kick on in the league.”

Campbell, who has had three operations in the last 18 months following a cruciate ligament injury, said: “It was a great experience.

“Everyone knows the fighting spirit Fraserburgh have and it was great to be a part of it.

“The boys did fantastically well because they had a hard road to the final.

“You saw the effort, commitment and desire. I felt we thoroughly deserved it and could have scored more.

“It’s great to start my time at the club with a medal.

“I was probably fortunate to get a start because of injuries and suspensions but I was delighted to play a part.”