Two Aberdeenshire Shield ties OFF due to weather

Two of tonight’s three Aberdeenshire Shield ties have fallen victim to the weather.
The quarter-final between Buckie Thistle and Formartine United is off because of a waterlogged pitch.
MATCH POSTPONED @BuckieThistle vs @FormartineUtd @ADFA1887 @MorrisonMotors Aberdeenshire & District FA Shield Second Round Match https://t.co/MJ0w37LlJB
— Formartine United FC (@FormartineUtd) November 13, 2019
Meanwhile, Huntly’s clash with Turriff United has been postponed because of frost.
Match Postponed Tonights @MorrisonMotors Aberdeenshire Shield @huntlyfc V @TurriffUtd is off due to Frost
— ADFA (@ADFA1887) November 13, 2019
Keith against Fraserburgh has, however, survived and will kick-off at 8pm.
Last night, Inverurie Locos beat Aberdeen reserves on penalties in the first last-eight match.