Two Aberdeenshire Shield ties OFF due to weather

Two of tonight’s three Aberdeenshire Shield ties have fallen victim to the weather.

The quarter-final between Buckie Thistle and Formartine United is off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile, Huntly’s clash with Turriff United has been postponed because of frost.

Keith against Fraserburgh has, however, survived and will kick-off at 8pm.

Last night, Inverurie Locos beat Aberdeen reserves on penalties in the first last-eight match.