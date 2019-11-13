Show Links
Two Aberdeenshire Shield ties OFF due to weather

by Ryan Cryle
13/11/2019, 4:36 pm Updated: 13/11/2019, 4:36 pm
Formartine United won last year's Aberdeenshire Shield. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Two of tonight’s three Aberdeenshire Shield ties have fallen victim to the weather.

The quarter-final between Buckie Thistle and Formartine United is off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile, Huntly’s clash with Turriff United has been postponed because of frost.

Keith against Fraserburgh has, however, survived and will kick-off at 8pm.

Last night, Inverurie Locos beat Aberdeen reserves on penalties in the first last-eight match.

