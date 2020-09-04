Turriff United sign young prospects as boss Kris Hunter chooses new captain for Highland League campaign

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter is thrilled to have bolstered his squad with two youngsters as well as appointing a new captain.

Turra have signed Owen Harper, who is comfortable playing as a winger or a full-back on a two-year contract, while midfielder Callan Gray has agreed a one-year deal with the Haughs club.

Harper, 21, has previously been playing amateur football, while 18-year-old Gray steps up to Hunter from the Juvenile ranks.

Boss Hunter is pleased to have the duo on board ahaead of the new Highland League season starting on October 17.

He said: “Both Owen and Callan showed up really well in pre-season training.

“I’d had good reports about both of them before they came to us. I’d seen Callan playing against our development team a couple of times and he’s a good player.

“We were keen to get him involved and see how he got on.

“They’re both at a good age to come into the Highland League with the potential they’ve got.”

Hunter hopes Harper and Gray won’t be the last additions he makes to his squad as he assesses more young players during pre-season training.

He added: “We’ve got another four or five guys that we’re having a look at.

“We’ve offered another couple of players contracts and we’re just waiting to see what they say. We’re hoping they’ll accept and that will be a couple more positive additions.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Fraser Hobday has been named as Turriff’s new captain.

The position was vacant after Cammy Bowden’s departure to Huntly this summer, with Hunter choosing keeper Hobday to wear the armband, with long-serving defender James Chalmers and striker Matthew McDonald becoming joint vice-captains.

Hunter said: “When it came to the captain it was between the three of them.

“The reason I went with Fraser is because more and more goalies seem to be captains and it perhaps helps that they can see the whole game in front of them and organise.

“I think it will help Fraser as a person having a bit more responsibility on him because he knows last year he had too many bookings and sendings off so we hope being a leader will improve his game as well.

“Everyone will be looking up to him as captain and he won’t be able to do that any more.

“Sometimes when you make somebody captain it can raise their game.

“With James and Matthew they’re excellent leaders as well, but we get eight out of 10 from them every week so with their performances last year I don’t think we would get any more out of them making them captain.

“But I think giving Fraser the captaincy will kick him on and we’ll get more out of him as a player and a person.”